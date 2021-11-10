$20,000 reward offered for 14-year-old who vanished nearly a month ago

(CNN) It's been nearly a month since Jashyah Moore was last seen at deli near her home in East Orange, New Jersey.

On Wednesday, the reward for information in the desperate search to find her was increased to $20,000.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation and has formed a task force that includes, the East Orange Police, Essex County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the New Jersey State Police and the Orange Police Department.

"Our society cannot ignore the fact that a 14-year-old girl, otherwise normal in all respects as far as we can tell, would disappear without a trace on a sunny day..." Acting Essex County Acting Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said Tuesday. "This case cries out and demands our attention."

Jashyah disappeared on the morning of October 14 while visiting a neighborhood deli close to her home in East Orange.

