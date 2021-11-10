Two Florida school districts that previously defied governor on mask rules relax protocols amid improving Covid-19 conditions

(CNN) Two of Florida's largest school districts are easing their face mask protocols because officials say they're seeing improved Covid-19 conditions, weeks after tensions peaked between local and state officials regarding the policy.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the Broward County School Board announced Tuesday their decisions to remove requirements for K-8 students and staff to wear face coverings, while still strongly encouraging their use.

The changes in Miami-Dade, which will go into effect Friday, come after the superintendent announced last week the same relaxed policy for senior high schools and middle schools. Last month, a similar change made face masks optional but encouraged at Broward high schools and technical colleges.

In Miami-Dade County, the Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 2% , below the threshold set for K-8 students to opt out of the mandate, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said during a news conference.

In the school district, 63% of eligible children have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and 83% have received at least one dose, Carvalho added.

