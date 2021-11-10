Judge gives final approval of $626 million settlement for people affected by Flint water crisis

(CNN) A federal judge has given final approval of a $626 million settlement for people affected by the Flint water crisis, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

US District Judge Judith E. Levy wrote in her order the settlement is a "remarkable achievement for many reasons" and said it "sets forth a comprehensive compensation program and timeline that is consistent for every qualifying participant."

A order regarding payment of attorneys' fees will be issued separately, Levy wrote.

The details of the settlement, which is expected to provide compensation to "tens of thousands of people who were impacted by exposure to lead, legionella, and other contaminants from the City of Flint's municipal water supply system," were first made public in August 2020.

At the time, the interim co-lead counsel for victims of the crisis said in a news release the settlement was "the result of 5 years of litigation and 18 months of court supervised negotiations," adding that "Interim Co-lead Counsel will continue to pursue claims against the remaining defendants on behalf of certain residents and local businesses in the City of Flint harmed by the water crisis."

