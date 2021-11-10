Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigns and will enter an alcohol abuse program

(CNN) Bob Murray, the Anaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager, has resigned and will enter an alcohol abuse program effective immediately, the team announced on Wednesday.

Murray's resignation comes after the Ducks announced he was placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending an investigation into his professional conduct.

"First and foremost, we apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob," Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said in a statement on Wednesday. "We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind. Bob tendered his resignation this morning, while also informing us of his decision to enter an alcohol abuse program. While we do not condone his conduct, we fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help."

The team did not provide details on what specific misconduct happened, but a source told ESPN that Murray's continued behavior to staffers, coaches, and players created an "abuse culture."

CNN has reached out to the Ducks and National Hockey League (NHL) for comment.

