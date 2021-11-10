Alex Murdaugh denied bond a second time on charges stemming from alleged misappropriation of settlement funds

(CNN) A South Carolina judge has once again denied disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh bond on charges stemming from alleged misappropriation of settlement funds in connection with the 2018 death of his family's longtime housekeeper.

The arrest represents just the latest legal and personal challenge for Murdaugh, who says he survived being shot in the head in September. Later, authorities said, he admitted the shooting was a conspiracy with a former client to kill him as part of a fraud scheme so his only surviving son could collect an insurance payout.

Murdaugh was first denied bond on October 19 by Judge Clifton Newman. Newman ordered Murdaugh to undergo a psychiatric evaluation "for further consideration."

An order signed Tuesday by Newman says he received the evaluation on October 22.

"After considering the arguments of counsel, the evaluation submitted, pending charges and other investigations, and the apparent character and mental condition of the defendant, the Court finds that the Defendant is a danger both to himself and the community," Newman's order reads.

