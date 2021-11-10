Al Sharpton says Ahmaud Arbery's killing was a 'lynching in the 21st century'

(CNN) The Rev. Al Sharpton is asking for a just verdict in the trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery who was shot while jogging in Georgia last year.

"What has happened in this case, is a lynching in the 21st century," Sharpton said as he led a prayer vigil outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Wednesday.

He said the country has seen some positive milestones for the Black community, like electing former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris but "you still can't jog through Brunswick, Georgia, without being shot down, like you are a suspect, only because of the color of your skin."

Sharpton joined Arbery's parents and held their hands to pray together during a break in the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr.

The three men are accused of chasing and killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, on February 23, 2020, near Brunswick, Georgia. Their legal team has argued that they were protecting themselves against Arbery and attempting to make a citizen's arrest.

