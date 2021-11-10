Aryna Sabalenka says she got vaccinated after contracting Covid-19

(Reuters) World number two Aryna Sabalenka said she got vaccinated against Covid-19 after having to miss last month's Indian Wells tournament because she contracted the novel coronavirus.

The Belarusian, speaking on the eve of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, had previously expressed concern about the vaccines, saying she was worried about how quickly they had been produced and which one might be the best for her.

"I think I'm clear right now because in Miami I did the vaccine, Johnson & Johnson," the 23-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

"Hopefully, I'm safe because I don't want to stay in quarantine any more. It's not a lot of fun."

Sabalenka hits a forehand against Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the women's semifinals of the US Open.

Sabalenka said she could not move for four days after testing positive last month.

