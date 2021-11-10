Nikola Jokic suspended for one game, Markieff Morris fined $50,000 after on-court altercation

(CNN) Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been suspended for one game without pay and Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris has been fined $50,000 following an on-court altercation on Monday, the NBA has announced.

Jokic shoved Morris to the floor during the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 113-96 win over the Heat after Morris had initiated the altercation by committing a flagrant foul 2 on Jokic.

Last season's MVP Jokic, who scored 25 points in the game, will serve his suspension when the Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Both players were ejected after the incident and Morris suffered an apparent neck injury, according to the Heat.

Miami forward Jimmy Butler has also been fined $30,000 for "attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview," the league said.

