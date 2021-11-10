Minnesota Vikings vaccinated player was rushed to ER with Covid-19 symptoms, coach says

(CNN) A Minnesota Vikings player was rushed to an emergency room after experiencing shortness of breath from Covid-19, according to Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

"It was scary," Zimmer said, speaking to the media during the team's regularly scheduled press availability on Wednesday.

Multiple outlets, including ESPN and NFL.com, reported the player involved is offensive lineman Dakota Dozier. CNN has reached out to the Vikings for comment.

"One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of Covid," Zimmer said Wednesday. "I mean, it's serious stuff."

When asked for an update on the player's condition, Zimmer said, "he's stable now" and is still in the hospital.

