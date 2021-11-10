An Alabama baby was born less than a pound and at 21 weeks. Now he holds a world record

(CNN) An Alabama boy is just a little over a year old, but already holds a Guinness World Record for his remarkable birth.

Michelle Butler was five months pregnant with twins when she was rushed into emergency labor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB ) Hospital, and on July 5 2020, her babies were born, four months ahead of their due date.

Only one baby, Curtis, survived. His sister, C'Asya, was much less developed and passed away one day later due to complications.

On Wednesday, Curtis was given the title of the world's most premature baby to survive by Guinness World Records on Wednesday. November 11 would have been his due date and the milestone coincides with Prematurity Awareness Month.

Curtis weighed just 14.8 ounces on the day of his birth and immediately was put on a ventilator.

"Survival at this gestational age has never happened before, so before Curtis was born his chances of survival would have been far less than 1%," assistant professor at UAB's Division of Neonatology, Dr. Colm Travers, said in a statement to Guinness World Records.

Read More