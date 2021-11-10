PSG player Aminata Diallo in police custody following incident with teammate

(CNN) Paris Saint-Germain and France midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody in connection with an attack on a teammate, the French club said on Wednesday.

In a statement, PSG said: "Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club's players last Thursday evening.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.

"Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The Club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."

