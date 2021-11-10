(CNN) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained the alleged head of an illegal prison who is accused of involvement in the murder and torture of Ukrainian citizens, the agency said in a statement.

Denis Kulikovsky, who is also known as "Palych" or "Pershiy," was detained in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on Tuesday night, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said.

He is accused of running an illegal prison known as "Isolation" or "Izoliatsiia" in the occupied Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

According to the SBU, Kulikovsky -- who is described as being a former militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) -- organized and took a direct part in the murders and torture of illegally detained Ukrainian citizens.

The pre-trial investigation in this case has been carried out for the past year by investigators of the National Police of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor's Office, according to a statement published online by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

