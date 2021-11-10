Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

From glamorous home decor and kitchenware to the newest tech gadgets — as well as plenty of fashionable clothing and accessories — Target’s got a ton of holiday gifts for basically everyone you could ever have on your list. To help narrow things down, we picked out 21 of our top picks from Target’s gift shop.

Tranquility 12-Pound Weighted Blanket ($49; target.com)

Target Tranquility 12-Pound Weighted Blanket

Give the gift of relaxation with this 12-pound weighted blanket. Its plush top and cool microfiber underside keep you perfectly warm, while its weighted design helps to evenly distribute gentle pressure across the body.

A New Day Cashmere Beanie ($30; target.com)

Target A New Day Cashmere Beanie

A luxurious cashmere beanie for only $30? We’ll take one in every color.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Holiday Plaid With Leather Accent Pet Bed (starting at $24.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Holiday Plaid With Leather Accent Pet Bed

Furry friends can cozy up on this holiday-ready plaid and leather accent pet bed. Bonus: It’s machine-washable for easy cleanup.

Opalhouse Metal Feather Frame ($15; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Metal Feather Frame

A gorgeous gold picture frame with a cutout border and embossed floral design is the perfect way to cherish a beloved photo for years to come.

Magic Bullet Personal Blender ($39.99; target.com)

Target Magic Bullet Personal Blender

Whether you’re looking to make a smoothie, milkshake, salad dressing or homemade pesto, this Magic Bullet Personal Blender whips up the perfect single-serve selections in minutes.

Colsie Women’s Plaid Fleece Lounge Sweatshirt ($20; target.com)

Target Colsie Women’s Plaid Fleece Lounge Sweatshirt

This super-soft and cozy fleece matching set is just as comfortable as it is stylish. Pair it with slippers for lounging at home or sneakers and a trench coat for a cool athleisure look.

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum ($174.99, originally $249.99; target.com)

Target iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum

Clean smarter, not harder with this iRobot Roomba vacuum. Loved ones will be thrilled with how easy it is to keep their homes neat, tidy and dust-free all with the touch of a button — or their voice, thanks to its Google Assistant and Alexa capabilities.

Goodfellow & Co Men’s Olive Plaid Microfleece Pajama Set ($26.99; target.com)

Target Goodfellow & Co Men’s Olive Plaid Microfleece Pajama Set

You can’t go wrong giving a loved one pajamas for the holidays, especially when they’re as stylish and comfortable as this plaid microfleece set. It’s also available in extended sizes.

All in Motion Yoga Mat ($15.99; target.com)

Target All in Motion Yoga Mat

A nonslip mat is key when it comes to perfecting your yoga poses, especially if you’re sweating it out in a vinyasa flow. This mat is also lightweight and durable, making it great for practicing at home or on the go.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer ($429.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer

We believe that every home chef should own a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and especially one that comes in a gorgeous green hue like this one from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. With 10 speeds and an array of add-on attachments, there’s nothing that you can’t make with this mixer.

Olive & June The Poppy Manicure Tool ($16; target.com)

Target Olive & June The Poppy Manicure Tool

Get a salon-quality manicure at home, thanks to Olive & June’s ergonomically designed manicure tool, The Poppy. This universal polish bottle handle makes painting your own nails easy, thanks to its comfy, wide grip.

Hatch Restore Personalized Sleep Solution ($129.99; target.com)

Target Hatch Restore Personalized Sleep Solution

The Hatch Restore Personalized Sleep Solution bedside device is everything you need to get your best night’s sleep every night. Complete with an alarm clock, smart light, sound machine, meditations and sunrise alarm all in one, you’re sure to drift off and wake up feeling rested, relaxed and restored.

Universal Thread Women’s Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt ($25; target.com)

Target Universal Thread Women’s Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

Quarter-zip tops are really in right now, and this style from Universal Thread is no exception. Made from a lightweight sweatshirt material with drop shoulders and ribbed cuffs, it’s an easy piece to throw on with matching sweatpants, jeans or trousers, or layered over a dress for a trendy and comfy look that you’ll want to live in all season long.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Masala Rose Oil Diffuser ($15; target.com)

Target Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Masala Rose Oil Diffuser

Not only is the design of this oil diffuser absolutely stunning, its Masala Rose scent is a luscious mix of rose and cedar that will freshen up any space.

Drinkworks by Keurig Home Bar Single-Serve Pod-Based Premium Cocktail Maker ($349.99; target.com)

Target Drinkworks by Keurig Home Bar Single-Serve Pod-Based Premium Cocktail Maker

Fans of Keurig coffee makers and delicious cocktails will fall in love with this nifty single-serve pod-based home bar apparatus. Just like with the brand’s popular coffee makers, this device uses pods to serve up perfectly portioned cocktails with the touch of a button.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker ($12.99; target.com)

Target Dash Mini Waffle Maker

This cute mini waffle maker is affordable and great for small spaces. Plus, it’s easy to use and clean. What’s not to love?

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera ($59.99, originally $69.99; target.com)

Target Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera

Selfies are even more fun to take, thanks to the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera that’s newly designed to take crisp and clear close-up shots, day or night.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminum Case ($499.99; target.com)

Target

An Apple Watch Series 6 is sure to be a hit with anyone on your holiday list. You can call, text and get directions from this cellular and GPS-enabled watch, and fitness fanatics can track workouts, measure blood oxygen levels and more.

Case-Mate Power Pad Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger ($99.99; target.com)

Target

Of course, what goes better with a new Apple Watch than a 3-in-1 wireless charger? The sleek Power Pad Pro from Case-Mate makes charging your Apple Watch, AirPods and phone quick and easy.

JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker Flip 5 ($129.99; target.com)

Target JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker Flip 5

This portable speaker allows you to bring the party wherever you go. It’s also waterproof, lightweight and wireless.

Victrola The Journey Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player ($59.99; target.com)

Target

Love listening to vinyl records? Then you’ll definitely want this portable suitcase turntable stereo from Victrola that features a three-speed, belt-driven record player and Bluetooth connectivity so you can play your favorite music wherever you go.