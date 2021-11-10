Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

If you’re looking to give someone something special that will last a lifetime and more, you can’t go wrong with a stunning piece of jewelry. Whether they prefer something more modern and bold or dainty and timeless, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up 22 of our favorite jewelry pieces that are sure to dazzle anyone on your holiday shopping list this season.

CaitlynMinimalist Personalized Name Necklace (starting at $31.50, originally starting at $42; etsy.com)

Etsy CaitlynMinimalist Personalized Name Necklace

This bestselling personalized name necklace can be custom-made in sterling silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold and designed in any font that you want, making it the ultimate holiday gift for any jewelry lover.

Mejuri Essential Pearl Earrings ($175; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Essential Pearl Earrings

Dubbed the “Essential Pearl Earrings,” these stunners from Mejuri truly live up to their name. Delicate, sophisticated and perfect for special occasions or everyday wear, they really are an essential in any jewelry box.

Aurate Diamond Bezel Necklace ($320; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate Diamond Bezel Necklace

A simple and dainty diamond necklace makes for a dazzling piece that will be cherished forever. Wear it every day for a bit of sparkle, or layer it with other pieces for a stand-out look.

Fossil Fossil Jacqueline Solar-Powered Black Leather Watch

If sleek, modern and eco-friendly is more your style, opt for this solar-powered watch from Fossil with a black leather band.

Mejuri Dôme Ring (starting at $55; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Dôme Ring

Making a statement is easy with this dome ring, which comes in either sterling silver or gold vermeil. Ultra-lightweight, shiny and elegant, this is one ring that will elevate any outfit.

Catbird Baby Pearl Bracelet ($134; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Catbird Baby Pearl Bracelet

Our love for pearls knows no end, and this bracelet is *chef’s kiss*. Ethically sourced baby pearls are strung on 100% silk for a dainty and delicate look that’s sure to make a statement on any recipient’s wrist.

Nordstrom Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace

A Nordstrom bestseller from Kendra Scott, this classic necklace can come with a variety of sparkly stones, from pinks to pewters, and various metal chain options. If you want a more personalized touch, you can get it with their birthstone too.

Nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

An initial pendant is always a good idea for someone you love. This one has a neat art deco sunburst design that makes it feel even more special.

Aurate Diamond Stud Earrings With White Diamonds ($450; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate Diamond Stud Earrings With White Diamonds

You can’t go wrong with diamonds, and these stud earrings are stunning, timeless and perfect to wear dressed up or down.

Catbird Dollhouse Locket (starting at $168; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird Catbird Dollhouse Locket

If you’re looking for a sentimental piece that can easily turn into an heirloom, this Dollhouse Locket from Catbird is it. Dainty, delicate and interchangeable with a variety of chains, it’s sure to be cherished from the moment it’s opened.

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops (starting at $65; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

These cult-favorite, bestselling earrings make just the right statement, no matter if you’re going to a party or just to the grocery store. Because of their simple silhouette, they’ll last you for years.

Pandora Celestial Stars Ring ($55; pandora.net)

Pandora Pandora Celestial Stars Ring

This cubic-zirconia-adorned star ring is another piece that looks brilliant when layered with other rings, but just as stunning on its own.

Brilliant Earth Emerald Bezel Bracelet ($450; brilliantearth.com)

Brilliant Earth Brilliant Earth Emerald Bezel Bracelet

An emerald bracelet like this one mixes the power of a simple gold band and an eye-catching bright green stone to create a timeless, gorgeous piece they’ll instantly love.

Ylang23 Janis Savitt High Polish Small Hoop Rhodium Plated Earrings

For those who prefer a more modern piece, these hoop earrings are a must-have. Small, chunky and finished with high polish, they’re sure to elevate any look.

LosAngelesMinimalist Birth Flower Ring (starting at $19.90. originally starting at $33.17; etsy.com)

Etsy LosAngelesMinimalist Birth Flower Ring

Birth flowers are having a moment and this delicate and simple engraved signet ring is a wonderful alternative to a birthstone. Plus, you can choose from gold, silver or rose gold.

David Yurman Cushion Link Bracelet With Blue Sapphires ($375; davidyurman.com)

David Yurman David Yurman Cushion Link Bracelet With Blue Sapphires

This cushion-link bracelet is beautiful enough to stand on its own or looks equally as beautiful layered with a watch, bangles or other chain-link bracelets. No matter what you wear it with, it’s sure to stand out.

BaubleBar Custom Multi Cutout Pisa Bracelet (starting at $40; baublebar.com)

BaubleBar BaubleBar Custom Multi Cutout Pisa Bracelet

Personalized jewelry is having a major moment, and we especially love the Multi Cutout Pisa Bracelet from BaubleBar. Customize it with a name, phrase or combination of trendy symbols for a fun and thoughtful gift.

Kendra Scott Elyse 18-Karat Gold Vermeil Double Band Ring ($118; kendrascott.com)

Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Elyse 18-Karat Gold Vermeil Double Band Ring

Add a pop of color to their jewelry box with the Elyse Double Band Ring. We especially love the bold green Malachite stone, but you can choose from a variety of gorgeous gems including mother of pearl, abalone shell and turquoise.

Zales Citizen Eco-Drive Stiletto Tank Gold-Tone Watch

This chunky gold-tone watch is a classic addition to any jewelry collection, but comes with a modern twist. Made with a solar-powered Eco-Drive technology, it harnesses its battery power from any light source, so you never have to worry about it running out.

Swarovski Orbita Necklace ($119; swarovski.com)

Swarovski Swarovski Orbita Necklace

Thanks to a unique hinge mechanism, this stunning crystal pendant can be turned to reveal an aqua blue or light green side, making it one piece that’s sure to turn heads as well.

BaubleBar Lydia 18-Karat Gold Earring Set ($78; baublebar.com)

BaubleBar BaubleBar Lydia 18-Karat Gold Earring Set

The perfect ear party is easy to achieve with this 18-karat gold earring set from BaubleBar. Mix and match this set, which includes a pair of huggie hoops, drop chains and classic stud earrings in 18-karat gold vermeil and cubic zirconia stones, or wear them individually for endless options.

Brilliant Earth Hydrangea Earrings (starting at $390; brilliantearth.com)

Brilliant Earth Brilliant Earth Hydrangea Earrings

With a sapphire, aquamarine, London blue topaz and a glittering diamond, it’s no wonder these Hydrangea Earrings are a bestseller.