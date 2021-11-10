Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

From fancy, flavorful beans and subscription services to tools such as grinders and coffee makers, we’ve rounded up a slew of coffee gifts certain to please any java junkie. Settle in with a steaming cuppa, maybe a biscotti or two, and get shopping.

Coffee beans

Starbucks Ground Coffee Holiday Variety Pack ($25.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Starbucks Ground Coffee Holiday Variety Pack

Bleary-eyed gift recipients will perk right up when they unwrap this three-pack of medium-roast coffees from Starbucks. They’ll get an 11-ounce bag of Peppermint Mocha, a 10-ounce bag of Holiday Blend and a 12-ounce bag of Pike Place, all made with 100% arabica beans, and you’ll get a hearty “thank you.”

InfuSio Gourmet Ground Coffee Variety Pack ($24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon InfuSio Gourmet Ground Coffee Variety Pack

On the hunt for stocking stuffers? This gourmet pack comes with eight 8-ounce blends to suit all sorts of coffee tastes: the medium City Roast Blend, rich Colombian Supremo, dark French Roast, bright Costa Rica Blend, robust Chicory Coffee, infused Vanilla Creme, smooth Texas Pecan and sweet Creme Brulee. The only question is which one to brew first.

Old Town Spice Shop Hopped Up Coffee Sampler ($20; etsy.com)

Etsy Old Town Spice Shop Hopped Up Coffee Sampler

Have a beer lover who also loves a good coffee buzz on your list? You can’t go wrong with this top-selling Etsy set that gets rave reviews for blends that mimic various suds styles. The box includes four 2.5-ounce bags of Hopped Up Coffee, one each of Chocolate Stout, Black IPA, Winter Warmer and Scottish Ale. Cheers!

Bean Box World Coffee Tour ($89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bean Box World Coffee Tour

Perfect for your officemate or BFF who is constantly brewing yet another pot, this gourmet whole-bean gift box includes 16 1.8-ounce bags of freshly roasted whole-bean coffee along with tasting notes, brewing tips and roaster profiles. Included are a variety of beans, from fruity African and chocolatey Latin American roasts to earthy Sumantran blends. Ground beans also available.

Coffee subscriptions

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription (starting at $9 per shipment; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club Subscription

Your lucky gift recipient will get a chance to taste the world with this coffee subscription service. Each box includes a curated coffee plus a postcard from the featured country, tasting notes and brewing tips. Choose from half-bag, single-bag or double-bag options, frequency of delivery (every two or four weeks), roast preference and grind type and settle in on a new coffee adventure each month. Check out our review of Atlas here. From now through 11/14, receive 50% off and free shipping on your first order when you purchase through this link.

Blue Bottle Gift Subscription (starting at $11 per shipment; bluebottlecoffee.com)

Blue Bottle Blue Bottle Gift Subscription

Upgrade any coffee routine when you give a gift subscription to Blue Bottle Coffee, which we named the best coffee subscription service of 2021. Simply choose from a dozen freshly roasted, whole-bean coffee types, including assortments, blends, iced coffee, espressos and decaf and select your preferred subscription. Then be sure to pop over with scones in hand to sample the goods.

Natasha Hatendi/CNN Trade Coffee Subscription

Curating more than 400 craft coffees from across the nation, a Trade subscription starts with a short quiz about how you take and make your coffee (coffee maker, French press, etc.), experience level, preferred roast level, taste, grounds or whole beans, regular or decaf and price range. You’ll then be matched with curated recommendations (we got a Guatemalan roast from Denver’s Huckleberry and a washed roast from PT’s in Topeka, Kansas). Then customize delivery frequency and grind setting and start discovering your favorite brews.

Angel’s Cup The Black Box from Angels' Cup

Adventurous coffee drinkers will appreciate a one-time gift subscription to the Black Box from Angel’s Cup. Each Black Box contains a mystery flight of four 2.75-ounce coffees, allowing tasters to blindly sample each flavor before comparing origin notes with the roastmaster. Choose delivery frequency (weekly or every two, three or four weeks) and three-, six- or 12-box subscriptions (for a one-time payment). Monthly recurring subscriptions and other flight options are also available.

Coffee grinders

Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Grinder ($249.95; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Amazon Baratza Virtuoso+ Conical Burr Grinder

Whether the person on your gift list is already serious about coffee or has expressed interest in making it a hobby, you can’t go wrong with the Baratza Virtuoso+ conical burr coffee grinder. The grinder, with its digital timer, backlit grounds bin, whopping 40 grind settings and sleek look took top honors in our coffee grinder testing and simply can’t be beat when it comes to getting the perfect grind for any style of brew.

Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder ($90.51, originally $143; amazon.com)

Amazon Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder

Another favorite from our coffee grinder test pool, this Bodum burr model got raves for its preset timer, 12 adjustable grind settings, cling-free glass catcher, consistency and cool, modern aesthetics (bonus: it comes in white, black and, our favorite, poppy red).

Porlex Mini Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder ($66.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Porlex Mini Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder

Shopping for a travel fanatic who’s crazy about good coffee? This Porlex mini coffee grinder is the perfect gift. Weighing only 8 ounces, it’s ideal for slipping into a carry-on bag but still offers precision grinding. Featuring 18 grind settings and spring-loaded ceramic burrs, it’s just what you need to grind up enough beans for a cup or two from a hotel room, campsite or the comfort of your own kitchen.

Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder

For those just dipping their toes in the craft coffee experience, Hamilton Beach’s grinder is a nice place to start. With more than 36,000 mostly rave reviews, it’s noted for being quieter than other models, as well as its hidden cord storage and durable stainless steel blades. Use it to grind spices, too.

Coffee makers

Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker ($89.95, originally $120.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker

This winner in CNN Underscored’s coffee maker tests gets points for its 12-cup capacity, 24-hour programmable timer, a variety of settings (from one to four cups to a full pot) and—our fave—a brew-pause system that allows you to snag a cup without dripping at any time during the brew cycle.

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus ($147.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus

For those who prefer to drink by the cup rather than a full pot, you can’t do much better than the Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus. Choose from a variety of sizes, including single and double espresso pods and 5-, 8- and 14-ounce coffees, plus a slew of great-tasting blends and roasts. The large 40-ounce water tank means you can brew several cups without refilling and its 15-second heat-up time means no waiting around for that first sip. Bonus: The machine comes with a starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules so you can get going right out of the box.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot ($22.50, originally $24.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot

If there’s an iced coffee fan on your gift list, you’ll want to snap up this cold brew coffee maker that took top honors during CNN Underscored’s cold brew maker test. Simply add 80 grams of coffee grounds to the machine, top with water, stir and let it sit in the fridge overnight. In the morning, just pour, enjoy and say, “ahh!”

Chemex Pour-Over 8-Cup Glass Coffee Maker ($46.68; amazon.com)

Amazon Chemex Pour-Over 8-Cup Glass Coffee Maker

Fine art meets caffeinated goodness with Chemex’s classic, elegant glass coffee maker that turns out a delicious pour-over brew. Simple and easy to use, the glass doesn’t absorb odors and can be warmed on a glass stovetop or gas flame at low heat so your coffee stays piping hot.