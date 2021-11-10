Cambodian officials blacklisted by US over alleged corruption at naval base

The United States stepped up its campaign against corruption in Cambodia on Wednesday, issuing an advisory to US businesses and blacklisting two government officials accused of scheming to profit from construction work at the Southeast Asian country's biggest naval base.

The US State Department, Treasury and Commerce Department jointly issued the advisory for firms doing business in Cambodia "to be mindful of interactions with entities in corrupt business practices, criminal activities and human rights abuses."

Such risks include dealings in the financial, real estate, casino and infrastructure sectors, as well as with entities involved in trafficking people, wildlife and narcotics and related risks in timber and manufacturing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

The US Trade Representative's office would review Cambodia's trade benefits under the Generalized System of Preferences for developing countries once Congress reauthorized that program, which expired in 2020, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Treasury slapped sanctions on Cambodia's navy commander, Tea Vinh, and on Chau Phirun, the director-general of the Defense Ministry's Material and Technical Services Department, accusing the two of planning to share funds skimmed from the Ream naval base project.

