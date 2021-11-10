(CNN) New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, was faced with unexpected comments as she addressed the nation -- not from the opposition, or from an angry citizen, but from her daughter, who interrupted her during a Facebook livestream.

Ardern was midway through updating viewers on the country's Covid-19 response when she was disturbed by 3-year-old Neve calling: "Mummy?"

"You're meant to be in bed, darling," Ardern replied.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=604326130758299

"It's bedtime, darling. Pop back to bed, I'll see you in a second," she added, before asking her daughter to return to her grandmother.

"Well, that was a bedtime fail, wasn't it," she laughed at the camera.

Read More