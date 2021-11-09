First images from NASA satellite which tracks climate changes released

(CNN) NASA has released the first snapshots of Earth taken with its new highly sensitive satellite which is designed to capture high-resolution images of the planet and help track the impacts of climate change.

NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) have been collecting images of our planet using satellites since 1972.

The mission's most recent satellite, Landsat 9, launched in September this year, is equipped with two instruments that capture imagery and together provide experts with data about crop health, irrigation use, water quality, wildfire severity, deforestation, glacial retreat and, urban expansion.

Sediments swirl in Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair in this Landsat 9 image of both Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario, from Oct. 31, 2021. The Great Lakes serve as sources of freshwater, recreational activity, transport, and habitat for the upper-midwestern US, and water quality remains a high priority.

The Operational Land Imager 2 (OLI-2) detects visible, near-infrared and shortwave-infrared light in nine wavelengths, the combination of which can give experts more information about things beyond what the human eye can observe, like the health of vegetation, or the strength of a wildfire.

The satellite's other instrument, Thermal Infrared Sensor 2 (TIRS-2), observes thermal radiation in two wavelengths to measure Earth's surface temperatures and its changes, and can help experts track plant health.

