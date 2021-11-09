Reporter's notebook: From the climate front lines to COP26, the gap is wide between talk and reality

CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir attended COP26 last week, an international climate summit where global leaders are trying to limit future global warming.

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) Just past the giant model Earth slowly spinning overhead there winds a labyrinth of booths and displays competing for eyeballs. Around them, world leaders and delegates mingle, each one sent to Scotland to negotiate for climate action on behalf of their nations.

On paper, their challenge is simple enough for a 4th-grader to understand: The same fossil fuels that built the modern world are now destroying it. The same energy sources that powered the innovation that extended human life spans are now shortening the lives of the most vulnerable. Something must be done. ASAP.

But in practice, this "something" will be the most difficult problem humans ever solve, and the sensory riot in Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena -- named for a natural gas utility -- is proof.

Take Australia, for example. There was buzz that the booth from Down Under had the best coffee, and while I was unable to investigate, I can that confirm that the booth of the nation led by former climate change skeptic Scott Morrison is branded with the logo of Santos , an Australian oil and gas company.

While leaders from China and Russia were conspicuous in their absence, there's a faux birch forest at Sweden's display, while over in France's, the #MakeOurPlanetGreatAgain signage feels like a leftover from 2020, back when Donald Trump pulled the United States from its Paris Agreement promises in one of the most egregious dine-and-dashes in human history.