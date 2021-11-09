World is on track for 2.4 degrees of warming despite COP26 pledges, analysis finds

(CNN) The world is on track for 2.4 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels, if not more, according to a new analysis -- despite countries' new and updated climate pledges, including those made at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The net-zero goals of 40 countries account for 85% of global emissions cuts, but the group found only 6% of those emissions were backed up by concrete plans.

"It's all very well for leaders to claim they have a net zero target, but if they have no plans as to how to get there, and their 2030 targets are as low as so many of them are, then frankly, these net zero targets are just lip service to real climate action," said Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, in a statement. "Glasgow has a serious credibility gap."

Delegates from around the world are gathering at COP26 to attempt to limit the climate crisis. While there were several breakthroughs in the first week of negotiations, experts warned the deals may not meet the urgency of the moment -- specifically, that they won't bring the world closer to limiting warming to 1.5 degrees.