Texas high school principal and district agree to part ways after he was accused of promoting critical race theory

(CNN) A high school principal in North Texas who was placed on leave after being publicly accused of promoting critical race theory has agreed to leave his role.

James Whitfield , principal of Colleyville Heritage High School, and the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District reached an agreement to part ways after months of controversy. The decision was announced after the district's trustees voted unanimously during a special meeting Monday to approve the "agreed settlement and separation agreement" with Whitfield.

Documents obtained by CNN indicate Whitfield will remain on paid administrative leave until August 2023, when his resignation will become effective.

The district will continue paying Whitfield his current salary, documents show, and he will be restricted from work-related communications unless he is asked by district officials to provide consulting services or speak with students and the media. In the case that Whitfield takes a job at another school district in Texas, he will no longer received wages from Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, the agreement shows.

In a joint statement, Whitfield and the district said both parties "strongly believe" they are in the right. They mutually agreed to resolve the dispute because they have seen how it has impacted students' education.

