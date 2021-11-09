Ghislaine Maxwell denied another request to be released on bail ahead of trial

(CNN) A federal judge has denied Ghisaline Maxwell's latest request to be released ahead of her November 29 trial on bail.

The request cited the "humiliating circumstances" that Maxwell and her legal team must face for visits. Her attorney said she is subject to physical and emotional abuse by correction officers, poor and unsanitary living conditions, insufficient nutrition, difficulty reviewing millions of legal documents and sleep deprivation.

US District Judge Alison Nathan denied the request Tuesday and determined that Maxwell "has adequate access to legal counsel and legal mail in order to prepare for trial." Nathan also directed the government, Bureau of Prisons and the US Marshals Service to take "all available measures" to ensure Maxwell has sufficient rest, nutrition and comfort to ensure she is able to prepare for her trial.

