Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images Alison Henry embraces her son Liam in New York after a flight arrived from the United Kingdom on Monday, November 8.

The United States reopened its borders to vaccinated international travelers on Monday, welcoming many visitors who have been shut out of the country for nearly 20 months.

We've seen emotional scenes across the country as people are reunited with loved ones.

There are also long lines as travelers navigate the new rules that are in place.