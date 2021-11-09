Only female player on high school hockey team gets community's support after being harassed at game

(CNN) The energy at a Pennsylvania high school's hockey matchup this week was vastly different from another recent game that left a player in tears.

Students at the arena, located an hour outside of Pittsburgh, yelled vulgar chants toward Mars High School's female goalie, who broke down on the ice, according to CNN affiliate WPXI.

The behavior from the students on the opposing team, Armstrong High School, has since led the league to take disciplinary actions against the school.

To show support for the single female athlete on the team, hundreds of community members showed up to Monday night's game to cheer her on.

"We are appreciative of the outpouring of support for her and join the many in voicing our support," the Mars Hockey Club board of directors said in a statement over the weekend . "We are proud of our goalie both as a student athlete and for her resilience in persevering though these events."

Read More