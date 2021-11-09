Aaron Rodgers says he takes full responsibility for Covid-19 and vaccination comments he made on radio show last week

(CNN) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reappeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday and took "full responsibility" for his comments last week about his vaccination status and being "in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now" over his vaccination status.

"I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments," Rodgers said Tuesday.

"I understand that this issue, in general, is very charging to a lot of people because we are talking about public health. I totally respect that," Rodgers said. "I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors. And I understand that not everybody is going to understand that necessarily. But I respect everybody's opinion."

Rodgers told McAfee he is feeling "really good" after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Read More