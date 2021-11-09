Yorkshire County Cricket Club investigating new allegations of racism

(CNN) Former Yorkshire County Cricket Club academy player Irfan Amjad has said in a new interview with the BBC that he was racially abused by a member of staff when he was 16 years old.

Speaking to the BBC, Amjad alleges that his batting style was criticized by a member of staff, referencing his Pakistani heritage.

"I was stunned, didn't know what to do and was shocked. I had never been directly racially insulted like that to my face. I didn't know what to do," he said.

In a statement provided to CNN on Tuesday, Yorkshire CCC said: "It is essential that those who have experienced racism, discrimination and abuse are able to come forward to share their experiences. We were unaware of this allegation until now but will investigate appropriately."

CNN has reached out to Amjad for comment. He told the BBC he never reported the incident.

