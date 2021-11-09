Oscar Pistorius' parole process could start in South Africa

(CNN) South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, may soon be eligible for parole, according to corrections officials.

Pistorius must first participate in "Restorative Justice" to be eligible for release, the Department of Correctional Services (DCD) confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

"The Department of Correctional Services can confirm its engagement with the family of the late Reeva Steenkamp on a matter involving inmate Oscar Pistorius," Department of Correctional Services Spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement.

Pistorius killed Steenkamp at his home in an upscale Pretoria neighborhood in the early hours of February 14, 2013 -- a killing he says was an accident after he mistook her for an intruder, but one the prosecution called a deliberate act after the two had an argument.

Pistorius was originally convicted of manslaughter in 2014 after months of hearings and sentenced to five years, but a higher court overturned the conviction and changed it to murder a year later.

