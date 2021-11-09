Vanessa Nakate is a climate activist from Uganda. She was her country's first Fridays for Future activist and is also the founder of the Rise Up Movement. She is the author of the new book " A Bigger Picture: My Fight To Bring a New African Voice to the Climate Crisis " (Mariner Books). The views expressed here are her own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) In Uganda, where I am from, it used to be that no one ever really talked about climate change. It was taught in school as if it were a far-off threat -- something that our grandchildren might face. But we are facing it now, and our futures are in jeopardy.

I have experienced this dismissive thinking personally. In late 2019, the same year I started campaigning on the climate crisis, I was invited to travel from Uganda to Switzerland for the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos -- and I experienced why it's so hard for activists like me to be noticed.

But they did not just crop me; they cropped an entire continent.

Ugandan climate change activist Vanessa Nakate during a climate change demonstration in Luzira suburb of Kampala, Uganda, on September 25, 2020.

This story encapsulates one of the biggest issues with how we talk about the climate crisis. Globally, we are ignoring the people who are most affected by it. And because of that, so many people in the global south (a term referring to the more southerly, lower-income countries that are often most affected by the climate crisis) have lost hope.

A generation of climate activists throughout the global south are rising up to demand that action is taken to mitigate our suffering, not just the suffering of people in the richest countries. We have continued to mobilize throughout the pandemic, online and in the streets, to demand that leaders in the global north take full accountability for their historic emissions.

That's why the young people taking the world stage at the United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, are among the most important and powerful voices in and for the world. The 26 young activists in Doha Debates' #SolvingIt26 , for example, are crucial to this fight -- not only must we listen to my generation, we must center them in the effort to define and solve the problems caused by rising global temperatures.

People like Raslen Jbeli in Tunisia and Ridhima Pandey in India are among the 16 children and teenagers who filed a complaint against the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child for failing to protect our futures against the devastating and lasting effects of climate change. Raslen has witnessed fires that ruined the homes of his neighbors, and Ridhima's home state of Uttarakhand has been affected by severe weather that has caused fatal flooding and landslides.

My own climate activism began because I was inspired by my dad's work with our local community, and I endeavored to do research into the problems that were most affecting people in my country. I started by trying to reach people in my country with my message that we need urgent action. I protested on the streets, at first outside the Parliament and then on busy roads. No one paid much attention to me.

But my generation's voices are essential. Globally, we must not just listen to young people, but take action to protect our futures. We need to listen to Raslen and Ridhima and other young voices on the front lines of the climate crisis.

We need to listen to Shaama Sandooyea , a Mauritian marine biologist who has found the effects of climate change in remote places in the Indian Ocean. We need to listen to Joelle Zgheib , who realized that climate change wasn't an urgent issue in Lebanon and is beginning to change that.

As COP26 continues and after it ends, we must consider the needs and the suffering of the global south, as well as lifting up the young people who are fighting to have a future. This means providing adequate finance to lower-income countries for them to transition to clean energy, and also to adapt to the extreme weather events they are already facing.