UAE foreign minister meets Assad, in highest-profile Emirati visit to Syria since start of war

(CNN) The United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdallah bin Zayed met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday, in the most senior Emirati visit to the country since the start of Syria's war in 2011.

The visit is the biggest signal of a normalization of regional ties with Assad's government since the Syrian dictator's brutal quelling of a popular uprising prompted his diplomatic isolation. It is also the most high-profile meeting between Assad and an Arab official since former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir flew to the Syrian capital several days before his ouster in 2019.

The UAE's top diplomat discussed developing "bilateral cooperation in various fields of common interest and developing cooperation" between the two countries, according to the Syrian presidency statement.

Assad also thanked the UAE for their support "in overcoming [Syria's] challenges imposed by the war." The Syrian presidency statement cited Sheikh Abdallah as saying that "what happened in Syria affected all Arab nations."

Sheikh Abdallah has been a vocal opponent of a US sanctions regime against the Assad government known as the Caesar Act. In 2018, the UAE reopened their Damascus embassy, helping spearhead a regional bid to reintegrate the Syrian government into the regional diplomatic arena.

