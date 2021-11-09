Phones of Palestinian NGO workers infected with Pegasus spyware, rights groups say

Jerusalem (CNN) Phones belonging to six people working for Palestinian NGOs were hacked with Israeli technology firm NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, rights groups say.

Dublin-based rights group Front Line Defenders (FLD) said it began investigating the devices -- all iPhones -- last month after it was contacted by Ramallah-based civil society group Al Haq about a possible infection of a phone belonging to one of its staff.

FLD went on to share its investigations with Amnesty International and Citizen Lab, both of which have conducted investigations into NSO Group spyware penetration. They confirmed the FLD's findings.

The Palestinian NGOs include those designated as terrorist entities by Israel last month, a move that was sharply criticized by international donors who said the evidence used to back up the designations was unconvincing.

Last week, the US Commerce Department blacklisted NSO Group, accusing it of enabling governments to "silence dissent."

