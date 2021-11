Eating fat can lower stroke risk, study says, as long as it's the right kind

Most everyone knows that vitamin C is key to a healthy immune system. But did you know that drinking green tea can also boost your ability to fight off viruses? Green tea contains antioxidants called catechins, which are known to have flu-fighting properties, according to Health.com . The tea also contains theophylline, which opens your airways to help you breathe easier if mucus has taken hold. In a 2007 study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, participants who took two green tea capsules a day experienced fewer symptoms and instances of the cold and flu compared with a placebo group. The bonus? Green tea has also been shown to raise your metabolism, reduce your risk of heart disease and reactivate dying skin cells to help your face retrieve its spring glow. Experts recommend drinking two or three cups a day for optimum benefits.

Niacin, riboflavin, vitamin A ... oh my! The list of nutrients needed to keep your skin healthy is longer than Santa's. The good news is that that means everything from cereal to carrots can play a role in keeping dry skin away. Let's start with niacin. The B vitamin is helpful in preventing the skin rashes and inflammation that can occur in dry weather, according to the National Institute of Health . Niacin can be found in eggs, lean meats and legumes. Riboflavin is another B vitamin required for healthy skin. Breads and cereals are often fortified with riboflavin, the institute says , but you can also get it from eggs, milk and green leafy vegetables. Vitamin A helps cells reproduce, which will aid in turning old, dry skin into new, supple skin. Eating vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables, such as cantaloupe, passion fruit, tomatoes, sweet potato, carrots and spinach, can help your skin retain moisture.

Photos: 7 foods to fortify your body for winter

Tame dry hair: Your mother probably told you to eat your broccoli, but she may not have told you that it would be good for your looks. "The unique combination of emollient oils and fatty acids in broccoli can make hair stronger and more lustrous," said Dr. Charles Crutchfield, a clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Because of the lack of moisture in the air, hair can be brittle and easily damaged during winter. Any food with a good dose of omega-3 fatty acids will help soothe stressed strands. Look for fish, olive oil and nuts in your local grocery store.