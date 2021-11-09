Eating fat can lower stroke risk, study says, as long as it's the right kind

Photos: 7 foods to fortify your body for winter

Tame dry hair: Your mother probably told you to eat your broccoli, but she may not have told you that it would be good for your looks. "The unique combination of emollient oils and fatty acids in broccoli can make hair stronger and more lustrous," said Dr. Charles Crutchfield, a clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Because of the lack of moisture in the air, hair can be brittle and easily damaged during winter. Any food with a good dose of omega-3 fatty acids will help soothe stressed strands. Look for fish, olive oil and nuts in your local grocery store.