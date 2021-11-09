Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

Whether you’re wearing an ugly Christmas sweater to the mall this holiday season, giving one as a gift or donning one for a good ol’ fashioned ugly sweater party, the process of finding an ugly sweater is one of the few holiday traditions that guarantees some laugh-out-loud moments. (Simply Google “ugly Christmas sweater” to find out for yourself.)

Luckily, there are a ton of options out there. From a garland-strung cardigan to an interactive beer pong sweater, we’ve found the best, funniest and yeah, appropriately ugliest Christmas sweaters on the market right now.

Women’s ugly Christmas sweaters

Mirror Ugliest Sweater Award Green Ugly Christmas Sweater ($39.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Mirror Ugliest Sweater Award Green Ugly Christmas Sweater

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which sweater’s the ugliest of them all? It just might be this one — given that it will reflect all the other ugly sweaters at your party. Available in sizes small to 3XL, it even comes with an attached “best sweater” award ribbon.

Tipsy Elves Stocking Stuffer Ugly Christmas Sweater ($49.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Tipsy Elves Stocking Stuffer Ugly Christmas Sweater

Keep your hands free and your wine close with this hilarious sweater that’s available in XS to 2X.

Tipsy Elves Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Cardigan (starting at $54.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Tipsy Elves Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Cardigan

Garland? Check. Ornaments? Check. Jingle bells? Check! This V-neck cardigan, which comes in sizes XS to 2X, is also a little bit sexy. More to know: It’s available in plus sizes too

Exlura Patterns Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater (starting at $37.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Exlura Patterns Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater

If you’re looking for an ugly Christmas sweater that is actually kind of cute, this is it. Available in six wintry hues and patterns, the knit sweater has a loose cut and comes in size small to XXL.

Men’s ugly Christmas sweaters

Mad Engine Star Wars Baby Yoda The Child Sweater ($59.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Mad Engine Star Wars Baby Yoda The Child Sweater

Think we left Baby Yoda in 2020? Think again. This rather adorable sweater comes with its own Baby Yoda plush, which you can wear in the front pocket. You can consider this one unisex too.

Blizzard Bay Men’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Llama (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Blizzard Bay Men’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Llama

Llamas are definitely having a moment, which is exactly why you need one on your sweater this holiday season. Available in six hilarious patterns and colors — yes, there’s even a llama wearing a scarf and sunglasses — it comes in sizes small to 4XL.

Tipsy Elves Cheer Pong Game Ugly Christmas Sweater ($54.95, originally $64.95; tipsyelves.com)

Tipsy Elves Tipsy Elves Cheer Pong Game Ugly Christmas Sweater

Who’s the life of the party? You are, thanks to this sweater that comes with a built-in game. Available in small to 4XL, this option is perfect for interactive, socially distant gatherings.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Company Store Hooded Reindeer Sweater ($44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ugly Christmas Sweater Company Store Hooded Reindeer Sweater

We’re just going to say it: This sweater is ridiculous. And it’s going to get you all the laughs this Christmas. We love that the hood — complete with antlers — will keep you warm, and the fact that it comes in sizes small to 4XL.

Couples’ ugly Christmas sweaters

Sixdaysox Hilarious Ugly Christmas Sweater (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sixdaysox Hilarious Ugly Christmas Sweater for Women & Men

The holidays are more fun when we’re together — and matching! Take your coupledom to new heights with this nonsensical cats-flying-on-pizzas-in-outer-space sweatshirt, which comes in sizes small to XXL.

DenofSixCo Couples Christmas Sweater (starting at $29.50; etsy.com)

Etsy DenofSixCo Couples Christmas Sweater

Perfect for the couple that is simply torn on the ugly/matching Christmas look, this adorable set from Etsy clearly identifies who’s on board with the theme — and who’s not. Available in four colors and sizes S to 5X, these simple sweatshirts are guaranteed to look adorbs with jeans, sweatpants or pretty much anything you pair them with.

Tstars Xmas Nice & Naughty List Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt Set (starting at $39.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Tstars Store Xmas Nice & Naughty List Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt Set

Let’s face it: If ever there was a year where we’ve a little bit naughty and a little bit nice, it’s 2021, which is why this fuss-free couple’s sweatshirt set is the perfect tone for the holidays this year! Available in black, red and green, the set comes in sizes S to XXL, with the option to swap out sizes for each sweatshirt.

Charmma Two-Person Knit Pullover Ugly Christmas Sweater ($45.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Charmma Two-Person Knit Pullover Ugly Christmas Sweater

Ensure you never lose sight of each other with this hilarious, conjoined sweater that is the ultimate laugh-getter. One size only, the knit pullover comes in two patterns — a snowflake and reindeer option, and a Santa and Mrs. Claus version that just might earn itself a PG-13 rating.

Ugly Christmas sweater dresses

Women’s Snowman Scarf Sweater Dress ($64.95; tipsyelves.com)

Tipsy Elves Women’s Snowman Scarf Sweater Dress

It’s hard to imagine that an ugly Christmas sweater dress could be super cute, but somehow this snowman option from Tipsy Elves manages to do just that! We love the waist-cinching scarf, chic white sweater material and that mini length.

Women’s Santa Sweater Dress ($64.95; tipsyelves.com)

Tipsy Elves Women’s Santa Sweater Dress

If Mrs. Claus is your vibe this year, we found just the dress for you. While the big white collar and black buttons are ultra-traditional, Tipsy Elves added in a mini-dress length and a sparkly belt to liven this number up.

Ugly Hanukkah sweaters

Tipsy Elves Jewnicorn Sweater ($59.95; tipsyelves.com)

Amazon Tipsy Elves Jewnicorn Sweater

Fear not, our Jewish friends can play the ugly Christmas sweater game too, and um, they just might win with this hilarious “Jewnicorn” option. Bright and loud, the sweater, which comes in sizes small to 3X, is anything but understated.

Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Let’s Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt ($32.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Let's Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt

We love the vintage look and feel of this unisex sweatshirt — and the punny “Let’s get lit” message. Available in black, navy, royal blue and heather gray, the sweatshirt not only features a menorah but dreidels too! The brand has loads more that look similar with equally funny sayings like “Oy to the world” and “Challah at ya girl.”

The Lit Menorah Blazer With Tie ($64.95; tipsyelves.com)

Tipsy Elves The Lit Menorah Blazer With Tie

If he wants to get noticed this holiday season, this blazer and tie duo will do the trick. About as loud as loud gets, the jacket comes in sizes 36 to 52 and features more menorahs than we’ve ever seen. And don’t worry, matching pants can be purchased to complete the look.

Blizzard Bay Holiday Squad Ugly Christmas Sweater (starting at $26.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Blizzard Bay Holiday Squad Ugly Christmas Sweater

The gang’s all here! Santa? Check. Rudolph? Accounted for. Rabbi? Oh yeah! Featuring a traditional holiday pattern, the sweater comes in sizes S to XL and is perfect for your cozy holiday gatherings this season.