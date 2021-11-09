It’s holiday collection time in the beauty world, and Glossier just launched three new limited-edition gift sets that are perfect for relaxing nights in or glitzy nights out.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for others, there’s something for every beauty-lover on your list: One set is a roundup of the brand’s cult-favorite skincare and makeup; another set is a lip trio in three festive reds; and the third is perfect for a treat-yourself bubble bath, complete with candle.

They just dropped today, but like all Glossier launches, they have the potential to sell out fast, so shop them below and check a gift or two off your list while they’re still available.

The Essential Edit ($50; glossier.com)

Glossier The Essential Edit

As its name implies, this set is a curated roundup of brand-favorite makeup and skincare products, so it’s great for gifting or for trying the line out for yourself before committing to full-size products. It comes with miniature versions of the cult-favorite Milky Jelly Cleanser, Priming Moisturizer and Balm Dotcom, as well as the hit Boy Brow eyebrow gel and Lash Slick mascara. Bonus: The paper case is recyclable when you’re done with it.

The Bath Duo ($45; glossier.com)

Glossier The Bath Duo

For people who love their at-home spa nights, this gift set is practically transportive: It comes with an orange blossom neroli candle to set the mood for relaxation (think Mediterranean scents of neroli, pear, and cypress) and bath pods, which dissolve in the water for a skin-conditioning soak. It’s especially great for when the weather is wintry and dry.

The Lip Trio in Cranberry ($50; glossier.com)

Glossier The Lip Trio in Cranberry

A switch-up from the usual multi-shade set of lip color, this set instead picks one gorgeous color — in this case, a deep cranberry red — and uses it in three different formulas for three different looks. There’s a buttery lipstick, silky lip gloss and a matte Generation G shade as well.