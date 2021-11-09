If you’ve been longing for a winter escape to the sunny Caribbean, now could be a great opportunity to make it a reality. We’re seeing cheaper-than-average round-trip airfare from multiple US cities to the white sandy beaches of Aruba from just $160.

These cheap fares are exceptional, given their timing. You can fly at peak times during the autumnal and winter periods from November to February. So, if you’re flying from New York to Aruba, you’ll be able to escape the cold and snowy Northeast in favor of the sun and warm temperatures of one of the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean. In fact, we consider Aruba to be one of the nine best destinations for a winter vacation this year.

We’re seeing the cheapest airfare from the likes of Miami (MIA), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), New Orleans (MSY), Washington, DC (DCA), New York (JFK and EWR) and Philadelphia (PHL) to Aruba (AUA). Some of the routes are nonstop, while some require a stop on the way.

Most of these cheap fares are with American Airlines and JetBlue Airways. While some are in standard economy, others are in basic economy, which means you’ll need to pay extra for perks like checking a bag and selecting a seat. Make sure you check out the specific details of your fare when booking.

We recommend booking either directly through the airline or via an online travel agent like Priceline, Expedia or Travelocity.

Here are some examples of the cheap Aruba tickets you can book right now.

Priceline Fly from Miami to Aruba for just $160 round trip.

Priceline Fly from Fort Lauderdale to Aruba for just $160 round trip.

Priceline Fly from New Orleans to Aruba for just $207 round trip

Priceline Fly from Washington, DC to Aruba for just $247 round trip.

Priceline Fly from New York to Aruba for just $268 round trip.

Priceline Fly from Philadelphia to Aruba for just $288 round trip.

Where to stay in Aruba

Once you’ve booked the flights, it’s time to start planning the rest of your trip — including where you should stay when you get there. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of hotels around the island where you can kick back, relax and get to enjoying your winter getaway.

Consider booking one of these top Aruba hotels.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba — Rated as TripAdvisor’s No. 1 hotel on the island, you won’t be disappointed with a stay at the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. It’s an adult-only property, meaning this could be the ideal spot for a kid-free, romantic getaway.

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino — This beachfront resort offers all you’ll need right on property. From boutique shopping to dining, as well as a spa, you’ll find a little bit of everything. Plus, with beach access and a pool on-site, you’ll have ample opportunities to relax.

The Ritz-Carlton Aruba — At the luxury end of the spectrum, the Ritz-Carlton Aruba has two outdoor pools as well as beach access. Inside, you’ll find a spa, modern rooms, three on-site restaurants and much more.

How to book your flights

If your mind is now set on the idea of heading to Aruba, make sure you book your flight the right way in order to maximize what you’re getting for your purchase. For instance, there are a number of credit cards that earn extra rewards or perks when you book travel with them.

Widely considered the best card for booking flights is The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’ll earn 5 points for every dollar you spend on flights booked directly with an airline or via Amex Travel when you use the Amex Platinum. So if you book the $268 round-trip flight from New York to Aruba directly with JetBlue, you’ll earn 1,340 points from Amex, plus points in JetBlue’s TrueBlue program.

Alternatively, you could book these flights with a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 3 points per dollar on travel, including flights, and 5 points total on air travel if you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Then, when you’re ready to book your hotel, you can use the same card to earn 3 points for hotel and home rental bookings, or 10 points total when booking through Ultimate Rewards.

And if you’re planning to book with an online travel agency like Priceline, remember to book your flights with a credit card that earns points on all travel, not just travel booked directly with airlines or via an issuer’s booking portal.

Want to maximize your airfare and hotel purchases? Check out CNN Underscored’s list of the best credit cards for travel.

