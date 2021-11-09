Instagram- (and customer-) favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish DTC cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel — whether you opt for the much-loved Always Pan, which replaces sauté pans, or the recently launched Perfect Pot, which fills in for your dutch oven and more. And while we’re always keeping our ears open for news on launches of new models and colorways, we rarely see the cookware go on sale.

Which is why, dear readers, we’re excited to share that right now, there’s a sitewide sale going on at Our Place. Whether you’re stocking up your own kitchen in advance of the holidays or getting gifts crossed off the list for friends and family with small-but-stylish kitchens, this is the biggest sale of the year, so you’re definitely going to want to shop it before the styles and colors you want sell out. Keep reading for details on the best items to shop during the event.

Always Pan ($99, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

Yes, the Always Pan is on sale! This beauty happily stands in for our saucepans and shallow pots thanks to its easy-to-wash nonstick and nontoxic coating — I’ve even caught my Italian partner boiling pasta in it. There’s a steamer that comes with it and the modular lid releases and traps steam for juicer results if you happen to be slow-cooking.

Main Plates ($35, originally $50; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Main Plates

Stock up for extra guests this holiday season (or just treat yourself) with this stack of four beautifully edged main plates, which feature a clean, white surface for food and a colorful trim on the sides and back. The Side Plates ($30 instead of $40) are also on sale.

Walnut Cutting Board ($50, originally $95; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Walnut Cutting Board

Even more elegant IRL than online, this walnut cutting board is almost too pretty to chop vegetables on. Use it for serving, too — it’s a beautiful backdrop for charcuterie and cheese boards.

Side Bowls ($30, originally $45; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Side Bowls

Stackable bowls save a lot of space, and this set of four with contrasting bases are perfect to use as salad bowls, prep bowls, or side bowls scattered around the table. Use the Tiny Bowls also on sale ($25, were $35) that match for spice blends or dipping sauces.

Serrated Slicing Knife ($40, originally $50; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Serrated Slicing Knife

It’s bread season, and you should have a knife that can glide seamlessly through all the baguette, brioche and dinner rolls you’ll be up against during holiday dinners.

Drinking Glasses ($40, originally $50; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Drinking Glasses

Amber glass is having a moment right now, and this quartet of drinking glasses is the perfect thing to round out your glassware collection in advance of company coming over. Plus, they’re also chic for drinking red wine out of if you want to feel a little European.

Everyday Chef’s Knife ($50, originally $70; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Everyday Chef’s Knife

This well-balanced knife will be a go-to for all your dinner prep, thanks to its super-sharp blade made from German steel. The grooved handle is meant to be super-ergonomic for slicing and dicing, too. For smaller tasks, there’s a paring knife on sale for $50 from $70. Mix and match the colors from Our Place’s collection with the knives you have or the rest of the set.