Penis worms were the hermit crabs of their time

(CNN) In the depths of ancient seas more than 500 million years ago, phallic-shaped creatures known as penis worms commandeered empty shells to protect themselves from predators -- the earliest evidence of behavior best known today in hermit crabs.

That penis worms lived like hermit crabs was revealed by analysis of fossils found in Yunnan province in southern China that date back to the Cambrian Period. The fossils preserved the soft tissue of four penis worms called Eximipriapulus, as well as material from conical-shaped shells that once belong to animals called hyoliths.

"The worms are always sitting snugly within these same types of shells, in the same position and orientation," said Martin Smith, associate professor in palaeontology at the University of Durham in the UK, in a statement. He was a coauthor of a study on the fossils that published in the journal Current Biology on Monday.

"The only explanation that made sense was that these shells were their homes -- something that came as a real surprise," Smith said.

Hermiting behavior had been thought to evolve much later -- in the Jurassic Period about 170 million years ago -- deep into the time of the dinosaurs.

