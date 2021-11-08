This ancient sloth ate meat, unlike its plant-eating relatives

(CNN) Modern sloths hang out in trees, move at a slow pace and eat a vegetarian diet -- but the same thing can't be said for their extinct relative, Mylodon.

This ancient ground sloth, which lived in South America until about 10,000 years ago, chowed down on meat as well as plants, making it an omnivore. The finding, rooted in new research, contradicts previous scientific understanding of the giant extinct creatures.

"Whether they were sporadic scavengers or opportunistic consumers of animal protein can't be determined from our research, but we now have strong evidence contradicting the long-standing presumption that all sloths were obligate herbivores," said lead study author Julia Tejada, American Museum of Natural History research associate and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Montpellier, France, in a statement.

There are only six sloth species alive today, and all of them can be found living in the trees of tropical rainforests in Central and South America. But ancient ground sloths were another story. Some of them reached the size of elephants and lived in a broad range of habitats, from Alaska to the tip of South America.

The sloth in the study, known as Darwin's ground sloth, or Mylodon darwinii, likely reached 10 feet (3 meters) in length and weighed between 2,220 and 4,400 pounds (1,007 and 1,996 kilograms). Analysis of the jaws and teeth preserved as fossils from ancient sloths, as well as fossilized poop, have always suggested Mylodon and other extinct ground sloths ate plants like their modern counterparts.

