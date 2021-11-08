FBI says it has arrested a 'suspected serial killer' responsible for deaths in Missouri and Kansas

(CNN) The FBI said Monday it has arrested a "suspected serial killer" who it believes is responsible for killing six people and wounding two others across Missouri and Kansas.

Perez Reed, 25, was arrested Friday after getting off a train in Independence, Missouri, the FBI said in a news release.

Investigators said Reed had a ticket to travel from St. Louis from Kansas City, Missouri, and was carrying a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol at the time of his arrest.

"This caliber matches firearm shell casings found at unsolved shootings in the City and County of St. Louis during September 2021," the news release said. "At least six victims were shot, four fatally, with the same .40 caliber firearm."

CNN has reached out to Reed's attorney for comment. Reed on Friday agreed to answer agents' questions and denied hurting anyone, according to an affidavit in the criminal complaint filed in a Missouri federal court.

