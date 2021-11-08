There are 'educational gag orders' for how history and race are taught in 24 states, report says

(CNN) Lawmakers in 24 states have tried to restrict how topics like racism, sexism, and American history are being taught in American schools this year, an analysis by the free expression group PEN America shows.

"Anyone who cares about freedom of speech and democratic values should be appalled by these exclusionary bills," said Jonathan Friedman, one of the report's authors and the group's director of free expression and education. "Educational gag orders muzzle entire subject areas, scare teachers from engaging in important discussions, and deprive students of opportunities to ask questions, learn, and grow. These intrusive bans have no place in our classrooms and institutions."

From January to September, a total of 54 bills concerning K-12 schools, higher education institutions and state agencies were introduced, the report says. Eleven of those bills have become laws in nine states, including Texas Tennessee and Oklahoma. The report's authors said they included bills that were still pending in the current legislative session, and six that were pre-filed for 2022.

The report's goal is to sound the alarm on the bills, which if taken together they "amount to a sweeping crusade for content- and viewpoint-based state censorship," the report says.

