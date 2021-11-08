Scotland wants to rewild its famous wilderness

(CNN) On the edge of the Scottish Highlands, three families of beavers slip, slide and splash between a series of ponds and swamps at the Bamff estate. The animals have been breeding there for almost two decades, after Paul and Louise Ramsay, who own the estate, released them into the wild.

The Ramsays are often credited as pioneers in the reintroduction of Eurasian beavers, which are native to the UK but were hunted to extinction there during the 16th century. They are just the first chapter in what is now a nationwide rewilding movement.

As Scotland hosts the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, calls on the government to support rewilding, regenerate peatland and reintroduce lost species are becoming louder -- and the potential benefits becoming clearer.

With their dam-building, beavers can quickly modify a landscape, creating ponds and canals.

"Paul and I wanted to bring back beavers in order to restore the wetlands and because we believe that animals that have been here historically should be returned," Louise Ramsay tells CNN. "What we learned as we went along that journey was that the beaver doesn't just bring itself back, it brings back extraordinary habitat and an extreme boom in biodiversity."

Trees felled by the gnawing beavers offer a rich habitat to fungi, insects, owls and woodpeckers, and intricate dams built along the ditch that runs through the 1,300-acre estate have turned the area into a wide wetland where otters, herons and water voles thrive.

Read More