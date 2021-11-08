Scotland wants to rewild its famous wilderness

By Nell Lewis, CNN

Updated 3:44 AM ET, Mon November 8, 2021

Thousands of years ago, wolves and brown bears roamed the rugged hills of Scotland, and lynx prowled through heather. But these predators are long gone, as is the forest that swept over most of the country&#39;s landscape. Today, native woodland covers just &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nature.scot/professional-advice/land-and-sea-management/managing-land/forests-and-woodlands/history-scotlands-woodlands&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;4% of land area&lt;/a&gt;, and red deer (pictured) are the country&#39;s largest wild land mammal.
Photos: The quest to restore Scotland's wilderness
Thousands of years ago, wolves and brown bears roamed the rugged hills of Scotland, and lynx prowled through heather. But these predators are long gone, as is the forest that swept over most of the country's landscape. Today, native woodland covers just 4% of land area, and red deer (pictured) are the country's largest wild land mammal.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Efforts to restore ancient ecosystems are underway, for instance Cairngorms Connect. This land restoration project covers 64,000 hectares within the Cairngorms National Park.
Photos: The quest to restore Scotland's wilderness
Efforts to restore ancient ecosystems are underway, for instance Cairngorms Connect. This land restoration project covers 64,000 hectares within the Cairngorms National Park.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
The project aims to expand woodland to its natural limit and restore floodplains and peatland. Peatlands (pictured here in Forsinard, Scotland) make up &lt;a href=&quot;https://soils.environment.gov.scot/resources/peatland-restoration/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a fifth&lt;/a&gt; of the Scottish landscape and are huge carbon sinks.
Photos: The quest to restore Scotland's wilderness
The project aims to expand woodland to its natural limit and restore floodplains and peatland. Peatlands (pictured here in Forsinard, Scotland) make up a fifth of the Scottish landscape and are huge carbon sinks.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
Restoring habitats allows wildlife to thrive. Over&lt;a href=&quot;http://cairngormsconnect.org.uk/about/what-we-do&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; 5,000 species&lt;/a&gt; have been recorded in the Cairngorms Connect area, many of them rare. Here, an osprey is pictured clutching its prey.
Photos: The quest to restore Scotland's wilderness
Restoring habitats allows wildlife to thrive. Over 5,000 species have been recorded in the Cairngorms Connect area, many of them rare. Here, an osprey is pictured clutching its prey.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Red squirrel (pictured), pine martens, otters and wildcats can also be spotted within the Cairngorms Connect territory. The vastness and connectivity of the area benefits biodiversity, allowing for ecological corridors.
Photos: The quest to restore Scotland's wilderness
Red squirrel (pictured), pine martens, otters and wildcats can also be spotted within the Cairngorms Connect territory. The vastness and connectivity of the area benefits biodiversity, allowing for ecological corridors.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
The icy alpine peaks of the Cairngorms have a totally different, harsher environment. Efforts are underway to restore high altitude woodland.
Photos: The quest to restore Scotland's wilderness
The icy alpine peaks of the Cairngorms have a totally different, harsher environment. Efforts are underway to restore high altitude woodland.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
The reintroduction of lost species is also a key talking point when it comes to rewilding Scotland. Beavers, which were hunted to extinction during the 16th century, have been brought back, with examples at the Bamff Estate in Perthshire and Knapdale Forest in Argyll (pictured).
Photos: The quest to restore Scotland's wilderness
The reintroduction of lost species is also a key talking point when it comes to rewilding Scotland. Beavers, which were hunted to extinction during the 16th century, have been brought back, with examples at the Bamff Estate in Perthshire and Knapdale Forest in Argyll (pictured).
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Reintroducing the European lynx (pictured here in Norway) has also been suggested by environmental groups, who say the carnivorous predator would help to control deer populations and enrich ecosystems. But the Scottish government says it has no plans to introduce the big cats.
Photos: The quest to restore Scotland's wilderness
Reintroducing the European lynx (pictured here in Norway) has also been suggested by environmental groups, who say the carnivorous predator would help to control deer populations and enrich ecosystems. But the Scottish government says it has no plans to introduce the big cats.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
04 Scotland rewilding01 Scotland rewilding02 Scotland rewilding03 Scotland rewilding05 Scotland rewilding06 Scotland rewilding07 Scotland rewilding08 Scotland rewilding

(CNN)On the edge of the Scottish Highlands, three families of beavers slip, slide and splash between a series of ponds and swamps at the Bamff estate. The animals have been breeding there for almost two decades, after Paul and Louise Ramsay, who own the estate, released them into the wild.

The Ramsays are often credited as pioneers in the reintroduction of Eurasian beavers, which are native to the UK but were hunted to extinction there during the 16th century. They are just the first chapter in what is now a nationwide rewilding movement.
As Scotland hosts the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, calls on the government to support rewilding, regenerate peatland and reintroduce lost species are becoming louder -- and the potential benefits becoming clearer.
    With their dam-building, beavers can quickly modify a landscape, creating ponds and canals.
    With their dam-building, beavers can quickly modify a landscape, creating ponds and canals.
    "Paul and I wanted to bring back beavers in order to restore the wetlands and because we believe that animals that have been here historically should be returned," Louise Ramsay tells CNN. "What we learned as we went along that journey was that the beaver doesn't just bring itself back, it brings back extraordinary habitat and an extreme boom in biodiversity."
      Trees felled by the gnawing beavers offer a rich habitat to fungi, insects, owls and woodpeckers, and intricate dams built along the ditch that runs through the 1,300-acre estate have turned the area into a wide wetland where otters, herons and water voles thrive.
        Read More
        Frogs and toads -- populations of which are in decline across much of the UK -- have arrived in their masses since the beavers were introduced, says Sophie Ramsay, daughter of Paul and Louise, who also manages the estate.
        "Come summer, we normally see thousands upon thousands of them -- there are times when you can't walk because they are everywhere on the ground," she says.
          Mother-and-daughter team Louise and Sophie Ramsay are looking to rewild the Bamff estate, which has been in the family since 1232.
          Mother-and-daughter team Louise and Sophie Ramsay are looking to rewild the Bamff estate, which has been in the family since 1232.

          Into the wild

          But while the beavers have already transformed the landscape, the Ramsays are intent on making it even wilder. Last year, they announced a "wildland project", which aims to transform 12 fields and six woods across 450 acres into an interconnected, self-sufficient area where cattle, pigs and ponies roam free.
          The Ramsays hope that by surrendering to the wild land that has historically been used for farming, plantations and sports such as pheasant and grouse shooting, they can help to restore biodiversity, sequester carbon and mitigate impacts of climate change like flooding and drought.
          "When you have a patch of land like this, there's a chance to do something meaningful with it, however small," says Sophie.
          The Cairngorms Connect project sprawls 600 square kilometers (230 square miles), stretching from ancient pine woods of Abernethy (pictured) to some of Britain's highest peaks. Credit: scotlandbigpicture.com
          The work at Bamff comes amid a wave of rewilding projects in Scotland. Dozens of private landowners and non-profits big and small have committed areas to land restoration in recent years. In 2018, the Scottish Rewilding Alliance (SRA), a coalition of more than 20 envir