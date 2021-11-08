Brooklyn Nets win fifth straight, take down Toronto Raptors

(CNN) The Brooklyn Nets extended their winning streak to five games with a 116-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 59 points as the two NBA stars helped the Nets break their 10-game losing streak in Canada, improving their record to 7-3 on the season.

James Harden narrowly missed out on his second straight triple-double finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as he took over the game with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, transforming a seven-point lead into a double-digit one, earning plaudits from Durant afterwards.

"James was special there in the fourth," Durant, who finished with 31 points, told ESPN.

KS was not alone in his praise as Blake Griffin, who had his own good day on the court with 14 points and 11 rebounds, also applauded Harden's efforts post-game.

