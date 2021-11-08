Max Verstappen wins Mexican Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton as he edges towards F1 title

(CNN) Max Verstappen took a significant step towards his first Formula One championship title with victory at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen overtook Mercedes rivals Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas heading into the first turn of the first lap and was untroubled throughout Sunday's race, opening up a 19-point over Hamilton at the top of the championship standings.

The Red Bull driver finished more than 16 seconds clear of Hamilton, who was a little over a second ahead of Sergio Perez -- the first Mexican driver to claim a podium finish on home soil.

With just four races remaining this season, Hamilton is running out of time to catch Verstappen in his bid to win a record eighth championship title.

"Their [Red Bull's] car was far superior this weekend and there was nothing we really could do about it," Hamilton said.

Read More