Not everything in the pandemic has been bad. What are you grateful for?

(CNN) The pandemic keeps dragging on. Our politics feel as bitter as ever. People everywhere seem a little less civil.

It's been a rough time for the world. And yet many of us, if we stop to think about it, still have much to be grateful for.

If you have a personal story to tell about profound gratitude -- an act of kindness or generosity, for example -- from the past year or so, we want to hear from you.

CNN may contact you for an interview for a future article. Your story may help inspire others.