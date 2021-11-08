Crisis worsens on Poland-Belarus border as migrants congregate and troops are mobilized

(CNN) Tensions are escalating on the border between Poland and Belarus, after Polish officials again accused their neighbor of helping move migrants toward the frontier, and warned that thousands of additional military personnel have been mobilized to respond to confrontations.

In the latest in a weeks-long migration crisis at the border, the head of the Polish border guard said that groups of people were attempting to breach the border on Monday evening.

"The situation at the border is difficult. More numerous groups of migrants are led to the border. Attempts are being made to force the border through," Ewelina Szczepańska said, adding that she was confident that Polish forces could handle the situation.

Poland's defense ministry said earlier on Monday on Twitter that "a group of migrants is currently located close to Kuznica." The post was accompanied by aerial footage showing large crowds congregating on the Belarusian side of the border. The ministry added later that: "Currently, migrants have set up a camp in the Kuznica region. They are constantly guarded by the Belarusian services."

The spokesman for the general headquarters of the Polish Border Guard, Michał Tokarczyk, told CNN: "Belarusian services are moving large groups of migrants towards the Polish border. We are waiting for their further move and we are prepared for any scenario."

