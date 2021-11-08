French police officer survives stabbing attack in Cannes

(CNN) A policeman survived a knife attack in the French Riviera city of Cannes on Monday, according to the country's interior minister.

The incident took place early Monday morning as four police officers outside Cannes police station were preparing to go on patrol, Gerald Darmanin told reporters.

The assailant approached the officers asking for information before opening the door of the vehicle they were in and stabbing one of the officers in the chest with a knife, the minister said. The attacker then attempted to stab a second officer before he was neutralized.

Darmanin said the officer emerged from the incident unscathed as he was protected by a bulletproof vest, adding that while he was "not harmed physically," he is "extremely psychologically shocked."

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, center, speaks to the press near the Cannes police station.

An official inquiry has been launched following the attack, but Darmanin told reporters it would not be handled by the national anti-terrorist prosecutor.

