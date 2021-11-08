Sweater weather is officially here, as is fall foliage, football Sundays and all the pumpkin spice lattes we can handle, which means that Thanksgiving is also on the horizon. And we don’t know about you, but after having endured socially-distanced holidays last year, we’re more than ready to entertain all of our family and friends at home this year.

To get you on your way, we’ve rounded up the most beautiful Thanksgiving décor — from lavish mantle garlands to festive table runners — that are sure to zhush up your holiday entertaining arsenal.

West Elm Decorative Pumpkins (starting at $11.55, originally $16.50; westelm.com)

West Elm West Elm Decorative Pumpkins

If you’re looking for a few fall accent pieces, West Elm’s got ’em for you in the form of these lovely pumpkins. Available in sage and ivory hues and small and large sizes, the pumpkins can be coupled on mantles, bookshelves or even covered stoops.

Grandin Road Colorful Acorns, 5-Pack ($22.13, originally $29.50; grandinroad.com)

Grandin Road Grandin Road Colorful Acorns, 5-Pack

Rich hues and a shiny, lacquered façade are the selling points of these fun acorns, which make for a great bowl-filler, but we love the idea of scattering them around your Thanksgiving table.

Threshold Woven Corn Husk Pumpkin Figurines (starting at $5; target.com)

Target Threshold Woven Corn Husk Pumpkin Figurines

One can never have too many faux pumpkins in their home and we’re obsessed with these woven corn husk versions from Target. Available in small ($5) and large ($15) sizes, the pumpkins add a natural, textured fall touch wherever they land.

GBD Store Maple Leaves Garland String Lights, 5-Pack ($22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon GBD Store Maple Leaves Garland String Lights, 5-Pack

Add a dose of warm lighting to any space with this maple leaf garland that spans a whopping fifty feet and is — wait for it — battery operated! Perfect for draping on mantles, along stair railings or atop your table centerpiece, this gorgeous garland is the perfect fall decoration.

CitrusFindings Fall Tassel Garland (starting at $37; etsy.com)

Etsy CitrusFindings Fall Tassel Garland

Want some décor that says Thanksgiving, without actually saying Thanksgiving? This fall garland from Etsy vendor CitrusFindings will do the trick. Chock full of warm colors, the garland combines circular wooden beads with fringe tassels that will add a bohemian vibe to your mantle or any wall that needs some zhushing up.

Grandin Road Farmhouse Pumpkin Mantel Swag ($119.20, originally $149; grandinroad.com)

Grandin Road Grandin Road Farmhouse Pumpkin Mantel Swag

Bursting with a few of our favorite fall things — Pumpkins! Chrysanthemums! Big ol’ bows! — this Grandin Road garland is built on a flexible wire base that allows it to be shaped and sculpted to your preference. Whether you place it over a doorway, along a mantle or right in the middle of your Thanksgiving table, it’s gonna look gorgeous. Want a wreath to match? Fear not, it exists.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Fall Tartan Plaid Table Runner (starting at $17.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fall Tartan Plaid Table Runner

We’ve never met a tartan plaid we didn’t love, and that includes this autumnal fall runner from Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Clocking in at 14- by 72-inches, the classic runner would be a subdued backdrop to your Thanksgiving feast this year.

Bed, Bath & Beyond Designs Direct Fall Herringbone 90-Inch Table Runner

Add a pop of pumpkin-hued orange to your dining table this Thanksgiving with this pretty herringbone-patterned runner. Available in 72- and 90-inch lengths, the runner will blend beautifully with pretty much any style of servingware.

Williams-Sonoma Plymouth Turkey Dinnerware Collection (starting at $14.95; williams-sonoma.com)

Williams Sonoma Williams-Sonoma Plymouth Turkey Dinnerware Collection

If you’re looking to go big this Thanksgiving, look no further than Williams-Sonoma’s ultra-traditional Plymouth Turkey tableware. Crafted from high-fired porcelain, the collection was inspired by 18th-century English patterns and includes salad plates, dinner plates, serving bowls and platters, all of which can be mixed and matched seamlessly.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Reactive Glaze Collection (starting at $3.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Reactive Glaze Collection

Tableware that is equally Thanksgiving-friendly, albeit a bit more neutral — and cheaper! — is Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s stoneware reactive glaze collection. Including everything from appetizer and salad plates to mugs, pitchers and serving trays, the collection has a glossy glazed finish, which gussies up the piece’s casual vibes. We love that you can use them year round, too.

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Stainless Steel Flatware Set ($20; target.com)

Target Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Stainless Steel Flatware Set

If ever there were a year to get fancy for a holiday, it’s this year! Which is why we highly recommend splurging on new flatware from Threshold designed with Studio McGee. The pieces have an antiqued gold finish and simple teardrop handles, which will immediately elevate your entire table’s ambiance.

Williams-Sonoma Autumn Vine Serving Collection (starting at $9.99; williams-sonoma.com)

Williams-Sonoma Williams-Sonoma Autumn Vine Serving Collection

Speaking of splurges, let us count the ways we are obsessed with the Autumn Vine collection from Williams-Sonoma. Mixing pristine white earthenware with glimmering stainless steel accents and vine-shaped cast brass details, the collection comprises everything you’d need this Thanksgiving — from a giant rectangular serving platter for the turkey, to a gravy boat, a condiment bowl, stunning chargers and more. Handcrafted by artisans, each piece is a showstopper on its own… but we’re especially smitten with the glass dome with base, which is perfect for showcasing cheeses, cakes and more.

West Elm Esme Glassware (starting at $10; westelm.com)

West Elm West Elm Esme Glassware

Colored stemware is a major entertaining trend right now, and we’re loving the rose- and smoke-tinted options in this soda-lime glass set. Available in red wine, white wine and Champagne styles, the glasses can be bought individually or in sets of four or eight. Bonus: They’re dishwasher-safe, too!

Bed, Bath & Beyond Pumpkin Border Napkins, Set of 4

Every detail counts on Thanksgiving, and that includes the napkins. This set of four pumpkin-adorned damask napkins will round out your festive table, and we really love that they don’t break the bank.

Patelai Thanksgiving Napkin Ring Set ($22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Patelai Thanksgiving Napkin Ring Set

If you want to skip investing in autumnal napkins (why not opt for the same white ones you use year round?), stay on theme with these metal napkin rings that can be bought in the shape of pumpkins, maple leaves or a combination of both!

Farmgirl Flowers Haymaker Bouquet ($78; farmgirlflowers.com)

Farmgirl Flowers Farmgirl Flowers Haymaker Bouquet

No table is complete without some stunning blooms, and if you want to go the fresh route, we suggest trying out a Farmgirl Flowers’ arrangement, which are shipped designed, hand-tied, and ready to cut and place into a vase. The Haymaker is one of our favorites, with it’s pretty coral and mustard tones and the include persimmon-hued holder. Need some flower-cutting tutelage? Check out the brand’s Instagram account, which has loads of helpful tutorials from founder Christina Stembel.

Williams-Sonoma Fall Colored Tiny Taper Candles, Set of 12 ($16.95; williams-sonoma.com)

Williams-Sonoma Williams-Sonoma Fall Colored Tiny Taper Candles, Set of 12

There’s no better way to set the mood this Thanksgiving than with some good old-fashioned candles. We love this set of 12 autumn-hued tapers that are made from paraffin wax, are odorless and — our favorite selling point — don’t drip! Consider pairing the candles with the brand’s orange or white pumpkin holders, which fit the tiny tapers perfectly.

West Elm Modern Brass Metal Candleholders (starting at $22.40; westelm.com)

West Elm West Elm Modern Brass Metal Candleholders

For a slightly more modern vibe, this set from West Elm is perfect for Thanksgiving — or any other day of the year when you feel like entertaining. Designed by Aaron Probyn, the brass holders come in small, medium and large sizes and can be purchased individually or as a set of two, four or six. To make your life easier, add these unscented white tapers, which fit the holders perfectly, to your cart, too.

Threshold Black Metal Candleholders, Set of 3 ($25; target.com)

Target Threshold Black Metal Candleholders, Set of 3

If you’re looking to spend quite a bit less — and are willing to swap in black metal — then consider this similar set from Threshold that costs just 25 bucks for three candleholders.

PurpleJenDesigns Thanksgiving Place Card Setting ($4.95; etsy.com)

Etsy PurpleJenDesigns Thanksgiving Place Card Setting

Have you ever set a gorgeous Thanksgiving table only to feel something is missing? Enter: These gorgeous wooden place card settings from Etsy star seller PurpleJenDesigns! Like the fancy ribbon on a gift, the wooden words — choose from thankful, grateful, gather and blessed — are not only a beautiful detail to add to each setting, but they also highlight the meaning of the occasion.

Paper Source Gold Foil I Am Thankful Card Set ($9.95; papersource.com)

Paper Source Paper Source Gold Foil I Am Thankful Card Set

It’s easy to lose sight of Thanksgiving’s purpose amidst the chaos of the holiday. Remind your guests (and yourself) of all the reasons why they’re thankful with these conversation-inducing cards that will have everyone reflecting on all things that make them thankful this year.

World Market Harvest Vintage Turkey Crackers, 8-Pack ($19.99; worldmarket.com)

World Market World Market Harvest Vintage Turkey Crackers, 8-Pack

Modeled after the Victorian party favors of yore, these Thanksgiving-themed crackers not only make a loud “crack!” when pulled apart, but they also open to reveal jokes, a party hat and a special gift.