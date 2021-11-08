Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

There’s little argument that books make fantastic holiday gifts for lovers of all things literary. But whether you’re shopping for a favorite teacher, book club host, friend, relative or child, there are plenty of ways to delight that go far beyond the printed page.

To get you started on your lists for bibliophiles, we’ve rounded up 15 fun and unique gifts for the book obsessed. Read on!

100 Books Scratch Off Poster ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods 100 Books Scratch Off Poster

Avid readers will delight in scratching off books they’ve read that are listed on this interactive poster. Featuring 100 titles, from “The Great Gatsby” to “The Color Purple” to “Harry Potter” to “Freakonomics,” each time a classic is revealed the poster gets more colorful (and the recipient can claim more literary bragging rights). A kids version is also available.

Banned Book Socks ($10; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Banned Book Socks

English majors on your gift list? Stuff their, well, stockings with a pair of these black and white socks. One sock lists the titles of books that were banned at one point (think “1984,” “Native Son” and “The Catcher in the Rye”), while the other shows the titles blacked out. Available in small and large sizes.

CheltenhamRoad Classic Book Cover Coasters ($22; etsy.com)

Etsy CheltenhamRoad Classic Book Cover Coasters

Your favorite romantic will swoon over this set of four classic book cover wood coasters featuring “Emma,” “Pride and Prejudice,” “Wuthering Heights” and “Jane Eyre.” Handmade with a glossy finish and backed with cork, an all-Jane Austen set is also available.

SpratlinDesignCo Abiliophobia Mug (starting at $14.80, originally $18.50; etsy.com)

Etsy SpratlinDesignCo Abiliophobia Mug

If you know someone who loves to start the morning off with some light reading and a strong cup of coffee, consider this ceramic mug. One one side: the definition of “abiliophobia” (the fear of running out of reading material). On the other: Coffee, read, sleep, repeat. Available in 11- and 15-ounce sizes and white or white with black accents.

First-Edition Book Cover Art Print ($65; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods First-Edition Book Cover Art Print

Allow your book-loving friends to display their favorite literature as art with shadow-boxed prints featuring their favorite titles. High-quality prints of first edition books come in a birch frame, measuring 16.25-inches-by-12.25-inches with a slew of options available, from “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” to “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

My Miniature Library ($20; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods My Miniature Library

Need a gift for a young book-lover? This adorable teeny-tiny library features 30 pint-size tales, complete with text and illustrations. Featuring 20 titles such as “Cinderella,” “Jabberwocky” and “Hansel and Gretel,” as well as 10 templated and blank books to be completed by the child, the book-like box also opens to serve as a playset.

Personalized Library Card Pillow (starting at $65; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Personalized Library Card Pillow

Little readers will cozy right up to this fun library card-themed pillow that can be personalized to reflect them or their whole family. Add the parents as the authors, the family’s name as the title and up to seven borrowers, displaying names and birthdates as due dates for a truly unique gift.

Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper LED Book Light ($19.98, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper LED Book Light

“Star Wars” fans will be begging to read when you gift them this Stormtrooper Lego book light complete with articulating arms, hands, legs and head. With two bright LED lights, it uses batteries or can be powered via USB cord and clips onto any book, notebook or magazine.

Modern Fairytale Story Kits ($20; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Modern Fairytale Story Kits

Ever wish the classic fairytales you grew up with could have been a bit more inclusive? This creative kit comes with a reimagined telling of favorite stories that includes a book, playset and characters. Choose from Snow White’s Sweet Shop, Jack & the Giants Grocery, Red’s Animal Hospital and Pinocchio’s Puppet Theater.

SunAndFlowerApparel Read T-Shirt (starting at $10.29; etsy.com)

Etsy SunAndFlowerApparel Read T-Shirt

Start ‘em young with a fun T-shirt emblazoned with “Read: All the cool kids are doing it.” Available in onesies, toddler and youth styles, this fun gift also comes in adult sizes along with more than a dozen colors.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle ($169.97, originally $189.97; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

This super-thin, lightweight Kindle is waterproof (making it perfect for the pool or bath), comes with a glare-free display and 8 GB of storage, has a built-in, adjustable light and includes a leather cover and power adapter. Santa, we promise we’ve been good.

Mosiso Vintage Book Laptop Case ($20.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mosiso Vintage Book Laptop Case

High-tech meets Luddite with this highly rated laptop case designed to fit a 13-inch MacBook Air. Made of durable PU leather, it’s just the thing for the literature lover on your list.

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light

For fans of reading in bed, this handy, bendable neck light could be life-changing. Complete with three color modes (yellow, warm white and cool white), three brightness levels and up to 80 hours of light from the included rechargeable battery, it’s also great for camping or hands-free repairs.

Audible Subscription (starting at $7.95 per month; amazon.com)

Amazon Audible Subscription

For those who prefer to listen to their books, a monthly subscription to the Audible service will be well received. The service includes thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original programming. Want to take a listen for yourself? Test it out with a free 30-day trial and cancel any time.

Nasharia Book Light ($23.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Nasharia Book Light

Book lovers will make room on their nightstands for this fun lamp that looks like a closed book when shut but transforms into an open-book light. Rechargeable, it comes with a USB cable and users can choose between warm yellow, white, green, blue and red lights.