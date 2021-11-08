Casper just launched a cozy new holiday collection on us, and now it’s kicked off its 2021 Black Friday sale early. Think 20% off bundles, 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else — that means great discounts from the famed DTC mattress-in-a-box (and more) retailer, like its plush Nova Hybrid mattress starting at $1,016 instead and up to $150 off its recently launched adjustable bed frame.

Although buying a mattress untested might be a little nerve-racking for some, Casper offers a 100-night risk-free trial on its mattresses, so if you order one during this sale, you have plenty of time to decide if it’s the right one for you. Delivery, like always, is free — just be sure to place your order by Dec. 5 to score the discounts.

Shop the sale now from our picks below — and then check out the full sale over on Casper’s website.

Bestselling Queen Bundle ($1,234.40, originally $1,543; casper.com)

Casper Bestselling Queen Bundle

If you’re moving into a new place and want to start fresh with your bed, this Casper set kits you out with one of the brand’s much-loved foam Original Mattresses, a foundation for it and a mattress protector. Upgrade to a Hybrid (foam and spring) mattress if you want, which is also on sale at almost $400 off the bundle.

Wave Hybrid Mattress ($2,290, originally $2,695; casper.com)

Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress

If you deal with back pain, this mattress is designed to help alleviate it, with zoned gel pods for aligning your waist and lower back and cooling gel that helps prevent overheating. If you’re a hot sleeper, add Snow, the company’s advanced cooling technology proven to help snoozers catch more zzz’s.

Queen Flannel Sheets ($232.20, originally $258; casper.com)

Casper Queen Flannel Sheets

Available in colors like spice, olive and navy, these flannel sheets are warm but breathable for lazy Sunday lie-ins. The 100% organic cotton set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases and one duvet cover.

Down Pillow ($125.10, originally $139; casper.com)

Casper Down Pillow

Get that hotel-pillow feel from the comfort of your own home with this down pillow, made with 100% ethically sourced down and a five-chamber design that’ll keep you supported even among all the softness. One thing we love about this pillow in particular? You can throw it in the washer too.

Queen Upgrade Bundle ($2,288.20, originally $2,692; casper.com)

Casper Queen Upgrade Bundle

If you’ve had the basic models of mattress and bed frame for years now and you’re feeling like it’s time to upgrade, this bundle will swap out your mattress for a Nova Hybrid or Wave Hybrid mattress. You’ll also get a mattress protector and your choice of Casper’s bestselling bed frames: the Rise Pro Adjustable Base, the Rise Max Adjustable base or the Foundation + Metal Bed Frame.

Casper Queen-Sized Haven Bed Frame ($1,435.50, originally $1,595; casper.com)

Casper Casper Queen-Sized Haven Bed Frame

Felted wool in a soft gray gives your bedroom texture and a sense of serenity — and the cushioning on the slightly slanted headboard is perfect for those of us who like to end our days reading a book while propped up in bed.

Queen Hyperlite Sheets ($180.60, originally $258; casper.com)

Casper Queen Hyperlite Sheets

These are Casper’s coolest sheets, making them perfect for hot sleepers. They’re made to be ultra breathable, with 100% Tencel Lyocell and a grid weave that keeps air flowing.

Weighted Blanket, 10 Pounds ($161.10, originally $179; casper.com)

Casper Weighted Blanket, 10 pounds

Pair this with your favorite book for an ideal winter afternoon. Choose a size that’s roughly 10% of your body weight to get the most effects from the blanket: Its added weight is meant to ease stress and anxiety.

For more great deals on Capser, check out CNN Coupons.